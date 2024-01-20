BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.