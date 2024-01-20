BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

