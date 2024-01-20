Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

