Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,493,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.