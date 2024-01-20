Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

