Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.58.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.