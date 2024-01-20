Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

