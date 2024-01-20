Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Banner has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Insider Activity

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.