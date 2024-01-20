Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 19,472 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences
In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,119 shares of company stock worth $2,110,576. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
