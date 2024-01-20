Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,978 shares of company stock worth $5,200,969 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

