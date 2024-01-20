Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWFree Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

