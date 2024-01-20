Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $57.85 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

