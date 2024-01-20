Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

