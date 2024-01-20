Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,529 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.