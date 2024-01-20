Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

