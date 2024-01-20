Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.30 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

