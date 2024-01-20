Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

POOL stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

