Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 22,435 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

