Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.