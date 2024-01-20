Barclays Increases SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $130.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

