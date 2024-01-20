Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

ABX opened at C$20.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.24. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.04 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

