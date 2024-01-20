Benchmark Trims GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Target Price to $16.00

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GENK opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $36,940.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

