Benchmark Trims Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Target Price to $20.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TALO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

