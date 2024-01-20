Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 1,033 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.