Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 805 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,090,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

