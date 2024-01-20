Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 153,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,112,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after purchasing an additional 153,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 120,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

WPC opened at $65.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.