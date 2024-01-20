Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

