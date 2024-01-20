Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average is $164.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

