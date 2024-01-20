Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

