Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $212.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.