Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,268.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,334.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,251.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,044.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

