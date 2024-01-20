Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 432,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

