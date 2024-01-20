Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $485.02. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

