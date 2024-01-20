Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 130 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allstate Price Performance
ALL opened at $154.88 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
