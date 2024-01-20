Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,633 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

