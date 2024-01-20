Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

