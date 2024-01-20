Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.