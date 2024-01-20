Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Best Buy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. 2,219,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,296. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.