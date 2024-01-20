B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $777.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.62. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

