Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. Research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

