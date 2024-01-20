Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 387725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.61%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.52%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

