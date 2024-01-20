Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

TSE BIR opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.