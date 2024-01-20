Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 7.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 13,334,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 25,713,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

