Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDIMF stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $389.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

