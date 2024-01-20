BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $938.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $819.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $785.73.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $805.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.