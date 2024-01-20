Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.21

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.21 and traded as high as C$52.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$52.11, with a volume of 148,285 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

