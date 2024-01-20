Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.