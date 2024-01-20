Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE BXP opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 318.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

