Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC) Major Shareholder Sells $98,000.00 in Stock

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRAC opened at $11.23 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

