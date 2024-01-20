Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BNL stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,923,000 after purchasing an additional 366,284 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

