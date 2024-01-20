Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.